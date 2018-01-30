StyleCaster
25 Plaid Looks That Prove the Classic Print Isn’t as Traditional as You Thought

Rebecca Carhart
by
STYLECASTER | Plaid Street Style Guide
Photo: Getty Images

There’s a reason plaid is a perennial favorite. Checkered looks always manage to make you look polished and pulled together, yet with a little vision, it’s easy to spin the traditionally preppy print in cool, modern ways.

You probably already have a classic combo featuring the plaid piece that you tend to reach for time and time again—cue the go-to button-up and skinny jean pairing. But if you feel like you’re in a fashion rut when it comes to styling the tartan pieces in your closet, look to street style stars for some fresh ideas.

Whether you go bold and pair a checkered coat over clashing prints or opt for a streamlined look in a coordinated plaid set, take these ladies’ lead when it comes to styling, and then shop our favorite plaid looks available now.

1 of 25
Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Bershka Faux Shearling Jacket | Bershka

Bershka faux shearling jacket with hood, $69.90 at Bershka

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Jonathan Simkhai Western Midi Dress | Shopbop

Jonathan Simkhai Western Midi Dress, $695 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Jeffrey Campbell Siren Bootie | Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Siren Bootie, $124.95 at Nordstrom

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Mango Plaid Blouse | Mango

Mango Plaid Blouse, $24.99 at Mango

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | I Am Gia Heist Pant | I Am Gia

I Am Gia Heist Pant, $96 at I Am Gia

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | J.Crew Off-The-Shoulder Plaid Top

J.Crew Off-the-Shoulder Plaid Top, $84.99 at J.Crew

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Milly Belted Blazer, $535 at Shopbop

We11Done Fringed Wool Plaid Scarf, $350 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Rails Hunter Shirt, $148 at Revolve

Ganni Ruffled Plaid Skirt, $190 at Moda Operandi

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

No.21 Wool Plaid Clutch, $189 at MyTheresa

Tibi Plaid Top with Lurex Detail, $180 at Tibi

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Steve Madden Plaid Backpack, $44.98 at Steve Madden

Topshop Check Flared Pants, $48 at Topshop

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

Veronica Beard Sierra Plaid Dress, $550 at Intermix

Cupcakes and Cashmere Allon Coat, $175 at Revolve

Stylecaster | 25 Checkered Fashions That Will Make You Mad For Plaid | Getty

Photo: Getty

