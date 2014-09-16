How to Style 12 Key Plaid Pieces This Fall

Nothing says autumn quite like plaid. It’s cool, cozy, and goes well with other seasonal staples like blue jeans, and oversized sweaters. And while the humble plaid shirt is probably the staple we’ve all got in our closets, there are plenty of other ways to wear the pattern, too.

Whether you choose to incorporate plaid motifs onto accessories like shoes or scarves, go for a bold plaid overcoat, or deck yourself out in the print by wearing a plaid dress or cropped jacket, we’ve rounded up 12 ways to wear it all season long.