Want: A Polished Plaid Dress To Ease Us Into Fall

What: A grungy-chic plaid dress to wear year-round.

Why: Three’s a trend, and ever since Saint Laurent, Céline and Stella McCartney showed plaid for fall 2013, we knew it was time to go beyond the button-down shirt and explore other plaid options — like, say a dress.

How: Throw on a denim jacket, a pair of sandals, and a statement necklace and you’re ready for a summer night. For a decidedly more autumnal take, simply add a leather moto jacket and of-the-moment slip-on sneakers with or without tights.

Petite Enzyme Check Smock Dress, $72; at Topshop