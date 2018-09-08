34 Surprising Plaid Pieces Your Fall Wardrobe Is Yearning for

The word plaid conjures up a few images—none of them particularly trendy. There are lumberjacks clad in plaid flannel shirts. Hipsters clad in the same. Students who wear plaid skirts, per their uniform’s restrictions. And Scots who sport plaid kilts to fancy events. (Don’t come at me. My boyfriend’s family is Scottish, and I saw more kilts at the last family wedding than some people see in entire lifetimes.)
These plaid clothes are a far cry from anything you’d find on a runway—though, this season, some designers are trying to change that.
Peruse a fall collection or two, and you’ll find that plaid is everywhere—and it’s gotten something of a makeover. Dries van Noten’s line features an array of saturated plaids, Balenciaga is bringing more yellow plaid to the table than I realized was possible, and Fendi has coated its plaids with gloss so shiny it’s hard to look away. These eye-catching elements have left the plaid resurrection feeling distinctly mod.
Plaid’s shift from autumnal comfort to Technicolor contemporary is a welcome one, and it works in perfect tandem with some of 2018’s starkest accessory trends. Tiny sunglasses. Kitschy earrings. Lucite everything. Nothing pairs better with a crisp plaid print than an equally bold accessory, and 2018 has ensured we have them in spades.
So what’s the holdup? Your fall wardrobe is just waiting for you to inject a little upgraded plaid into it. Ahead, 34 places to start—none of which will run you the cost of those designer pieces we mentioned earlier.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Delphine Dress
Crisp plaids offered in your favorite jewel tones.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Delphine dress, $158 at Revolve
Plaid Tube Skirt
Perfect for Halloween—and every other day this fall.
Plaid tube skirt, $70 at Zara
ASOS Design Mix and Match Shirt
For the person who has two favorite colors: bright turquoise and bubblegum pink.
ASOS Design mix and match shirt, $45 at ASOS
By the Way Cher Wrap Skirt
What Cher Horowitz would wear if Clueless were set in 2018.
By the Way Cher wrap skirt, $52 at Revolve
River Island Pointed Pumps
Yup, even your shoes are rooting for plaid to make a comeback.
River Island pointed pumps, $67 at ASOS
Unique 21 Pleated Skirt
Because two-pieces aren't exclusively reserved for summer wear.
Unique 21 pleated skirt, $32 at ASOS
ASOS Design Jogger
A plaid, crafted from houndstooth, broken up by a bold teal stripe. (Levels.)
ASOS Design jogger, $36 at ASOS
Plaid Baker Boy Hat
2018's favorite hat trend got the plaid treatment.
Plaid baker boy hat, $22 at Urban Outfitters
Check Pencil Midi Skirt
Thoroughly convinced this skirt would pair well with anything.
Check pencil midi skirt, $75 at Topshop
ASOS Design Button-Down Dress
Mod doesn't have to mean colorful.
ASOS Design button-down dress, $45 at ASOS
Unique21 Longline Two-Piece
A power suit done the retro way.
Unique21 longline two-piece, $67 at ASOS
Check Yellow Scrunchie
About as mod as it gets.
Check yellow scrunchie, $12 at Topshop
Stradivarius Mini Skirt
The zipper adds a little intrigue—and makes the skirt super easy to step in and out of.
Stradivarius mini skirt, $29 at ASOS
Cheap Monday Check Jacket
A jacket that speaks for itself.
Cheap Monday check jacket, $139 at ASOS
Monse Mon Louise Plaid Dress
The cut, print and color are all perfectly on point.
Monse Mon Louise plaid dress, $981 at Farfetch
ASOS Design Check Print Sunglasses
Even your statement sunnies want to be on trend.
ASOS Design check print sunglasses, $10 at ASOS
Checkered Mini Slip Dress
Whether you slip it over tights, a tee or nothing, you'll surely be good to go.
Checkered mini slip dress, $54 at Urban Outfitters
ASOS Design Slim Coat
A coat so cute you'll actually look forward to cold weather.
ASOS Design slim coat, $103 at ASOS
Pointed Stiletto Boots
Sleekly cut. Prettily printed.
Pointed stiletto boots, $129 at & Other Stories
Daisy Street Pinafore Dress
Can you imagine anything more mod?
Daisy Stress Pinafore dress, $38 at ASOS
Plaid Mini Skirt
Mustard, burgundy and aqua sound so wrong together, but they look so, so right.
Plaid mini skirt, $70 at Zara
New Look Check Roll Top
Take the trend to the next level by combining this print with a more colorful one.
New Look check roll top, $16 at ASOS
ASOS Design Camera Bag
Great for cameras, makeup and anything else you need on hand at all times.
ASOS Design camera bag, $19 at ASOS
Bershka Check Skirt
All I can say is... Yes, please.
Bershka check skirt, $40 at ASOS
Warehouse Shopper Bag
A carryall that'll complement your whole damn look.
Warehouse shopper bag, $25 at ASOS
ASOS Design Printed T-Shirt
If the pink plaid print and cutesy cutout weren't enough for you, maybe the sequin-covered fabric will seal the deal?
ASOS Design printed T-shirt, $56 at ASOS
I.AM.GIA Polaris Pant
High-waters done right.
I.AM.GIA Polaris pant, $63 at Revolve
Les Petits Joueurs Trilly Disco Pouch, $745
Practical and a little sparkly. (And did you see that fringe?)
Les Petits Joueurs Trilly Disco pouch, $745 at Shopbop
Noble Pant
Head-turning whether worn separately or together.
Noble pant, $158 at The Reformation
Monse Plaid Pencil Skirt
The ultimate conversation starter at your next job interview.
Monse plaid pencil skirt, $790 at Farfetch
Plaid Print Crossbody Bag
Fans of the print can spend an extra $90 to get the companion shopper, too.
Plaid print crossbody bag, $70 at Zara
Check and Vinyl Mini Skirt
Poly-blend plaid, meet your new favorite complement—shiny vinyl.
Check and vinyl mini skirt, $22 at ASOS
ASOS Design Joggers
Comfy enough to wear around the house. So cute you'll be looking for excuses to go outside when you do.
ASOS Design joggers, $45 at ASOS
Marc Jacobs Belted Trench Coat
A shiny trench rendered in Halloween's favorite palette—and no part of it feels costumey.
Marc Jacobs belted trench coat, $795 at Farfetch
