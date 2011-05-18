StyleCaster
Place Your Bets! Guess The Model In Our Latest Editorial

Fashions continuous obsession with The Supermodel has changed shape over the years, but the resurgence of bodies has shifted the focus back to these larger-than-life bombshells. Over the past few decades, many of the major seasoned forces in the industry have remained relevant and continue to strike a pose for the lenses of Steven Meisel and Klein. Young and fresh-faced, as well as mature beauty at its finest, click through the slideshow to see who StyleCaster has chosen as the lovely ladies who are still rocking one of the most competitive industries in the world.

Hey, readers! Can you guys guess which one of these beauties will appear in StyleCasters latest fashion editorial? The editorial launches tomorrow morning complete with video and behind the scenes juiciness for you to devour!

See you tomorrow morning for the editorial launch.

Enjoy! XX The Creative Team

1 of 41

Tyra Banks, Photo Credit: Vogue

Gisele Bundchen, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia 

Emily DiDonato, Photo Credit: Numero #119

Linda Evangelista, Photo Credit: V Magazine 

Elle Macpherson, Photo Credit: Fabulous Magazine

Paulina Porizkova, Photo Credit: InfoCuts

Chanel Iman, Photo Credit: Vanity Fair Italy

Naomi Campbell, Photo Credit: V Magazine

Lauren Hutton, Photo Credit: Vogue

Lily Aldridge, Photo Credit: Vogue Turkey

Miranda Kerr, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia

Ming Xi, Photo Credit: Vogue China

Pat Cleveland, Photo Credit: V Magazine

Marisa Miller, Photo credit: 944 Magazine

Brooklyn Decker, Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Cindy Crawford, Photo Credit: Flick River

Claudia Schiffer, Photo Credit: Vogue Korea

Bar Refaeli, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine

Kate Moss, Photo Credit: Calvin Klein 

Christy Turlington, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia

Heidi Klum, Photo Credit: Vogue Germany

Irina Shayk, Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Natasha Poly, Photo Credit: A Magazine

Abbey Lee Kershaw, Photo Credit: Blush

Candice Swanepoel, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia

Tatjana Patitz, Photo Credit: Vogue

Christie Brinkley, Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated

Adriana Lima, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine

Alessandra Ambrosio, Photo Credit: Vogue Nippon

Helena Christensen, Photo Credit: Harpers Bazaar

Carol Alt, Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan 

Laetita Casta, Photo Credit: Vogue Paris

Molly Sims, Photo Credit: More Magazine

Niki Taylor, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine

Natalia Vodianova, Photo Credit: Vogue Russia

Brooke Shields, Photo Credit: Jive Times

Anja Rubik, Photo Credit: Vogue UK

Grace Jones, Photo Credit: Trendland

Lara Stone, Photo Credit: Vogue Paris

Petra Nemcova, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine

Kristen McMenamy, Photo Credit: I-D

