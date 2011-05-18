Place Your Bets! Guess The Model In Our Latest Editorial

Fashions continuous obsession with The Supermodel has changed shape over the years, but the resurgence of bodies has shifted the focus back to these larger-than-life bombshells. Over the past few decades, many of the major seasoned forces in the industry have remained relevant and continue to strike a pose for the lenses of Steven Meisel and Klein. Young and fresh-faced, as well as mature beauty at its finest, click through the slideshow to see who StyleCaster has chosen as the lovely ladies who are still rocking one of the most competitive industries in the world.
Hey, readers! Can you guys guess which one of these beauties will appear in StyleCasters latest fashion editorial? The editorial launches tomorrow morning complete with video and behind the scenes juiciness for you to devour!
See you tomorrow morning for the editorial launch.
Enjoy! XX The Creative Team
Tyra Banks, Photo Credit: Vogue
Gisele Bundchen, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia
Emily DiDonato, Photo Credit: Numero #119
Linda Evangelista, Photo Credit: V Magazine
Elle Macpherson, Photo Credit: Fabulous Magazine
Paulina Porizkova, Photo Credit: InfoCuts
Chanel Iman, Photo Credit: Vanity Fair Italy
Naomi Campbell, Photo Credit: V Magazine
Lauren Hutton, Photo Credit: Vogue
Lily Aldridge, Photo Credit: Vogue Turkey
Miranda Kerr, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia
Ming Xi, Photo Credit: Vogue China
Pat Cleveland, Photo Credit: V Magazine
Marisa Miller, Photo credit: 944 Magazine
Brooklyn Decker, Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated
Cindy Crawford, Photo Credit: Flick River
Claudia Schiffer, Photo Credit: Vogue Korea
Bar Refaeli, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine
Kate Moss, Photo Credit: Calvin Klein
Christy Turlington, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia
Heidi Klum, Photo Credit: Vogue Germany
Irina Shayk, Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated
Natasha Poly, Photo Credit: A Magazine
Abbey Lee Kershaw, Photo Credit: Blush
Candice Swanepoel, Photo Credit: Vogue Italia
Tatjana Patitz, Photo Credit: Vogue
Christie Brinkley, Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated
Adriana Lima, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine
Alessandra Ambrosio, Photo Credit: Vogue Nippon
Helena Christensen, Photo Credit: Harpers Bazaar
Carol Alt, Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan
Laetita Casta, Photo Credit: Vogue Paris
Molly Sims, Photo Credit: More Magazine
Niki Taylor, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine
Natalia Vodianova, Photo Credit: Vogue Russia
Brooke Shields, Photo Credit: Jive Times
Anja Rubik, Photo Credit: Vogue UK
Grace Jones, Photo Credit: Trendland
Lara Stone, Photo Credit: Vogue Paris
Petra Nemcova, Photo Credit: Elle Magazine
Kristen McMenamy, Photo Credit: I-D