There’s No Place Like Hollywood: New Exhibit Spotlights Legendary Film Costumes

There’s no place like home … er, Hollywood. British museum The V&A is spotlighting influential and inspiring costumes throughout the 20th and 21st century with its newest exhibit, “Hollywood Costume.” Broken into three “acts,” different areas of costume design are examined, ranging from Deconstruction to Dialogue to Finale.

The exhibit spotlights more than 100 costumes from films including classics like Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights and new blockbuster hits like Twilight: New Moon. Most notably, there are five costumes included that were once worn by iconic actors like Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.

Read on to see some of the most exceptional costumes included in the exhibit!