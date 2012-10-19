There’s No Place Like Hollywood: New Exhibit Spotlights Legendary Film Costumes

There’s no place like home … er, Hollywood. British museum The V&A is spotlighting influential and inspiring costumes throughout the 20th and 21st century with its newest exhibit, “Hollywood Costume.” Broken into three “acts,” different areas of costume design are examined, ranging from Deconstruction to Dialogue to Finale.
The exhibit spotlights more than 100 costumes from films including classics like Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights and new blockbuster hits like Twilight: New Moon. Most notably, there are five costumes included that were once worn by iconic actors like Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.
Read on to see some of the most exceptional costumes included in the exhibit!
Brad Pitt's costume for Tyler Durden in Fight Club made quite the splash with tropical shirts and distressed leather jacket.
Fox 2000 Pictures, 1999/
Charlie Chaplin displays his signature costume of bowler hat, tuxedo, and of course mustach in City Lights.
Charles Chaplin Productions, 1931/
In Avatar, the cutting-edge costumes earned the film a spot in the exhibition.
Twentieth Century Fox, 2009/
Indiana Jones! Raiders of the Lost Ark puts this new hero (and heartthrob) on the stage with his rugged good looks and get-up.
Paramount Pictures, 1981/
Cate Blanchett was completely transformed many thanks to her costume in Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The opulent gowns ranging from her wedding dress to everyday attire deservedly scored a spot during this exhibit.
Universal Pictures, 2007/
Understated costumes accentuate the peculiar and dramatic storyline in Twilight: New Moon.
Temple Hill Entertainment, 2009/
Joan Collins is mystical in her costume during the historical film, The Virgin Queen.
Twentieth Century Fox, 1955/
Who could forget Kirsten Dunst in Marie Antoinette? From period piece costumes to quirky variations mixed with modern twists, this costume wardrobe infused a contemporary edge to traditional dresses.
Columbia Pictures Corporation, 2006/
Classic, The Wizard of Oz, obviously is included in the exhibit from Dorothy's dress to Glinda, The Good Witch's fairy costume. And the ruby red slippers? They're there too.
MGM, 1939/
Of course, Gwyneth Paltrow is perfect in her role in Shakespeare in Love. In this film, she morphs from elite standing to undercover actor and then back again, all executed seamlessly by corresponding costumes.
Miramax Films, 1998/
Oh, Renée, you get all the best costumes. In Chicago, she plays the aspiring star and murderer, Roxy Hart whose vivid imagination takes her from behind the jail bars to center stage, flapper costumes and all.
Miramax Films, 2002/
With a breathtaking repertoire of films, Robert De Niro has starred in a slew of films. Here, in New York, New York, he wears a suit from the 1970s that reveals just a smidge about his character.
Chartoff-Winkler Productions, 1977/
With a plethora of school uniforms and character costumes, it's not surprising that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone appears in the exhibit.
Warner Bros. Pictures, 2001/
Girl group on the run? Marilyn Monroe is fun and fashionable in Some Like It Hot with her signature sultry looks and platinum blonde locks.
Ashton Productions, 1959/
Meryl Streep has been tapped to play some of the most difficult (and daunting) characters in film. In her role in Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, she is almost unrecognizable due to her acting skills, makeup, and costume.
Paramount Pictures, 2004/
Sci-fi spectacular, The Matrix, brought back futuristic styling, complete with lots of leather for both the guys and girls in the cast.
Warner Bros. Pictures, 1999/
Marlene Dietrich takes the stage, literally, in Morocco as a lovebird cabaret dancer.
Paramount Pictures, 1930/
Naturally, Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's made the cut with her layers of pearls, classic black dress, and beehive 'do.
Jurow-Shepherd, 1961/
Star-crossed lovers, beware. The foreboding plot line is mirrored by the dramatic costumes in Dangerous Liaisons.
Lorimar Film Entertainment, 1988/
Barbara Streisand had her femininity accentuated in her baby doll dress and hair bows in Funny Girl.
Columbia Pictures Corporation, 1968/
Keira Knightly may not have the best luck in Atonement, but her relaxed 1940s costume totally makes up for it.
Universal Pictures, 2007/
Entering a new stage of experimentation, the costumes in Who Framed Roger Rabbit balance the cartoon counterparts.
Touchstone Pictures, 1988/