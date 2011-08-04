Pixie Lott Is Our Favorite Style Star on the Rise

If you can’t get enough of the British It-girl look from the likes of Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldolf, consider adding another budding Brit style star to your sartorial radar: 20-year-old singer/songwriter/dancer/actress Pixie Lott. Although Pixie hasn’t made a complete overseas crossover like Alexa, her debut album will be released in the U.S. sometime this year, so she’s well on her way.

In the U.K. however, she is becoming an all-around superstar. She has seven top-twenty hits since her now double-platinum debut album, Turn It Up, was releasedin 2009. She’s also appeared as a guest judge for the auditions of the sixth season of X Factor and starred as the crushed-on girl next door in the quirky teen film, Fred: The Movie.

As if all that talent wasn’t enough, she’s also a snappy dresser and seems to love contrasting black and white in her ensembles. Could there be a Pixie Lott x a-brand-every-girl-loves-to-rock collection in the future a la Alexa Chung? Most likely.

Watch the video below to get a taste of her music before it officially hits stateside and click through the slideshow above to fall in love with her style.