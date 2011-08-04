Pixie Lott Is Our Favorite Style Star on the Rise

If you can’t get enough of the British It-girl look from the likes of Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldolf, consider adding another budding Brit style star to your sartorial radar: 20-year-old singer/songwriter/dancer/actress Pixie Lott. Although Pixie hasn’t made a complete overseas crossover like Alexa, her debut album will be released in the U.S. sometime this year, so she’s well on her way.
In the U.K. however, she is becoming an all-around superstar. She has seven top-twenty hits since her now double-platinum debut album, Turn It Up, was releasedin 2009. She’s also appeared as a guest judge for the auditions of the sixth season of X Factor and starred as the crushed-on girl next door in the quirky teen film, Fred: The Movie.
As if all that talent wasn’t enough, she’s also a snappy dresser and seems to love contrasting black and white in her ensembles. Could there be a Pixie Lott x a-brand-every-girl-loves-to-rock collection in the future a la Alexa Chung? Most likely.
Watch the video below to get a taste of her music before it officially hits stateside and click through the slideshow above to fall in love with her style.
Pixie Lott has worn an array of rock-meets-pop outfits that easily place her among the ranks of multi-tasking and still stylish It-girl.
Pixie was festival ready at the Hylands Park festival in August 2009 with a flower headband keeping her messy 'do tame, a white lace dress and the all-important knee-high boots.
At the Ashish fashion show during London Fashion Week last fall, Pixie easily pulled off the hottest trends: lace, knee-high socks and loafers.
Pixie partied with the Kaiser at the Fendi O' party in Paris last fall during fashion week in a simple, all black outfit. Is she a Chanel ambassador-in-waiting?
The pale pink dress and brown brogues - worn at Rolling Stone's "In Tune" music series event this past April in New York City - contrast each other and compliment Pixie's skin tone and blonde tresses.
Pixie was snapped during a night out after seeing a "Breakfast At Tiffany's" performance at the Theatre Royal in Haymarket. Her black ensemble is artfully offset by her giant green hobo bag.
On the red carpet in L.A. in April 2010 for An Evening with Mark Ballas premiere, Pixie rocked an oversized checkered blazer with a barely there dress and every girl's obsession last spring, clogs.
At Elle's Women In Music event last June, Pixie showed up in a girly frock, with just enough red lip and black boots, keeping it rockstar cool.
All decked out in Miu Miu this past April at Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards, Pixie shows she can easily transition between girly rocker and pop princess.