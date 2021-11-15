These Pixar Advent Calendars Include ‘Finding Nemo’ Surprises & a ‘Cars’ Xmas Tree

Scroll To See More Images

If you love movies like Finding Nemo and Cars, these Pixar advent calendar are must-haves this holiday season. (A Cars Christmas tree made of traffic cones? Sign us up.)

Pixar, a computer animation studio under The Walt Disney Company, started in 1979 and released its first movie, Toy Story, in 1995. Since the studio was created, Pixar has produced more than two dozen movies including Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up and Inside Out, as well as newer films like Soul and Luca. Of the 20-plus movies in Pixar’s filmography, 24 are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a majority over 90 percent. So it’s understandable why they make great advent calendars.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

And you’ve never got an advent calendar before, here’s a word to the wise. They go on pre-sale months before the holidays and are known to sell out well before their official release. And if these Disney advent calendars are anything like other pop culture advent calendars—such as Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars Marvel and Batman—we suspect that they’ll go fast. Read on ahead for the best Pixar advent calendars to have this holiday season.

This Finding Dory advent calendar is full of surprises. The advent calendar, created by Kurt Adler for Hot Topic, includes 25 doors filled with Finding Nemo-themed surprises. The calendar itself is decorated with images of dory and Nemo from 2003’s Finding Nemo and 2016’s Finding Dory, as well as kelp and star fish. Dory and Nemo are framed by a raised, sea foam border. At the bottom the calendar reads “Ho! Ho! Ho!” along with some school fish.

The Finding Dory advent calendar is available at Hot Topic.

The 2006 movie Cars may not be one of Pixar’s best-reviewed movies, but there’s no doubt that the film’s animated vehicles have become icons of their own. This Cars advent calendar by Mattel includes includes five cars based on the fan-favorite characters from the movie. The calendar also includes other pieces like a snowploy, a billboard, a road sign, stacks of tires and more. (Yes, there’s a Car-themed Christmas tree made of traffic cones and a snowman also in the set.)

The Cars advent calendar is available on Amazon.

The Pixar movies are available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch them for free.

