Pitchfork Prematurely Posts Greatest Songs of the Decade

Pitchfork released their top picks for the songs of the decade today. Wow, yeah thanks for biting off my head about how it’s only 2009. Pitchfork explains that their motivation for releasing the list early is because, “[I]n early 2010, if you aren’t sick to death of reading 10 million lists about the decade and the current year, come back and we’ll have added an addendum with a few of our favorite songs from the next few months.” Makes sense to me… Except I love lists. I make “To Do” lists of things I’ve already done.

Here is the re-posted list of “Pitchfork’s 20 Greatest Songs of the ’00s”:

20. The Walkman – “The Rat” (2004)

19. R. Kelly – “Ignition (Remix)” (2002)

18. Hercules and Love Affair – “Blind” (2008)

17. Annie -“Heartbeat” (2004)

16. The Rapture – “House of Jealous Lovers” (2002)

15. The Knife – “Heartbeats” (2002)

14. Jay-Z – “99 Problems” (2003)

13. LCD Soundsystem – “Losing My Edge” (2002)

12. OutKast – “Hey Ya!” (2003)

11. Gnarls Barkley – “Crazy” (2005)

10. Arcade Fire – “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)” (2004)

9. Animal Collective – “My Girls” (2009)

8. Radiohead – “Idioteque” (2000)

7. Missy Elliott – “Get Ur Freak On” (2001)

6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps” (2003)

5. Daft Punk – “One More Time” (2000)

4. Beyoncé [ft. Jay-Z] – “Crazy in Love” (2003)

3. M.I.A. (Feat. Bun B and Rich Boy) – “Paper Planes (Diplo Remix)” (2007)

2. LCD Soundsystem – “All My Friends” (2007)

1. OutKast – “B.O.B.” (2000)

Ummmm… * Raises hand * Um, excuse me, Pitchfork sir? Where is Taylor Swift on this list? I’m not seeing her… There must be some kind of mistake.