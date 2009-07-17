StyleCaster
Pitchfork Music Festival Starts Today!

The Pitchfork Music Festival starts tonight at Union Park in Chicago! Claps hands wildly and squeals! Eeee! I unfortunately will not be in attendance as I recently found out I do not have an expense account. In related news, two tickets to Chicago just became available on eBay.

Fortunately for me, the entire festival will be streamed via Pitchfork in a live webcast. To live vicariously check it out, click here.

I think my favorite part about the Pitchfork Music Festival is that the last show starts at like 8:40 PM. For a full line up on the festival, which runs from today, July 17th to July 19th, click here.

