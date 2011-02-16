Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times Out Now

The Pitchfork Music Festival set times were announced today.

This festival has definitely spread out its major acts better than Bonnaroo this year. Bonnaroo’s schedule was the musical equivalent of drunkenly trying to pick out something on a seven page diner menu at 2AM; everything is thrown at you at once and you’re too messed up to prioritize what you want. That’s how you end up with chocolate chip pancakes with a side of nachos and wondering, “Did I want this?”

The Pitchfork Music Festival runs from July 17-19th in Chicago’s Union Park. Check out the full schedule here.