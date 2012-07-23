Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Pitchfork Music Festival

Every summer, people flock to the many outdoor music festivals that are popping up all over the country. As much as we wish we could be front row at every one of them, sometimes the closest we can get is plugging in some headphones and pretending.

Since we couldn’t be a part of the crowd at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, we found the next best thing. We caught up with Elliot Aronow, resident style guy and music hustler of NYC, to get a first-hand look. The RCRD LBL co-founder and Pitchfork TV “Street Dork” correspondent shared his favorite moments from the weekend in the gallery above. From hanging with Grimes to rocking out to Sleigh Bells from backstage, Elliot’s snaps from the weekend almost make us feel like we were there.

Elliot is also the host/producer/publisher of OUR SHOW, which recently released the second issue of the OUR SHOW magazine featuring Chromeo, Twin Shadow, summer suiting, wine, babes and more. For style tips from Mr. Aronow, make sure to check out his weekly Playboy column, “Self Styled with Elliot Aronow.”