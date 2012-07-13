Weekend Playlist: 30 Pitchfork Music Festival Worthy Jams

This weekend, 47 awesome acts will hit Union Square Park in Chicago to rock the socks off of thousands of music fans for three straight days and make the 7th annual Pitchfork Music Festival a stellar one.

From hip-hop to electronic to even blissed-out indie rock, Pitchfork’s lineup has it all. With Grimes, Vampire Weekend and Feist leading this year’s roster, great music and an incredible experience are pretty much guaranteed. Recognized by indie music lovers everywhere, Pitchfork has always been an influential platform for rising acts, and this year promises to bring a variety of talent to center stage once again.

We’ve rounded up some tracks from our favorite acts on the lineup to give you a little preview of what to expect this weekend. Whether you’re heading to the festival (can we tag along?) or just listening at home, these songs are sure to entertain and keep you on your toes.

Stream all 30 songs via Spotify below and let us know who you’re looking forward to (or dreaming of) seeing most this weekend!

[spotifyplaybutton play=”spotify:user:stylecaster:playlist:23WU7acIck5HXezbAWBHIU”]

Image via [Planes & Pigeons]