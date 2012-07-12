15 Artists to Watch From This Year’s Pitchfork Music Festival

With the summer festival season in full swing, the good times just keep on coming. Whether you are a festival junkie or a one-time attender, this weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival promises yet another impressive batch of shows and party people.

Friday marks the start of the 7th annual festival in Chicago’s Union Square Park. And with names like Vampire Weekend and Feist leading this year’s lineup, there’s no doubt this will be a weekend to remember.Whether you’re looking forward to catching a set from your favorite bands or searching for your new musical obsession, Pitchfork brings together an awesome variety of acts with a little something for everyone.

For those of you lucky enough to be headed to Chicago for three glorious days of music, we’ve put together a list acts you can’t miss. For the rest of us, we’ll just have to plug in our headphones, close our eyes, and pretend we’re there in the crowd.

Check out our top 15 artists to watch below and let us know who’s topping your list of must-sees this weekend!

Atlas Sound

Araabmuzik

Beach House

Cults

Danny Brown

Dirty Projectors

Grimes

Hot Chip

King Krule

Purity Ring

Real Estate

Sleigh Bells

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Vampire Weekend

Wild Flag

Image via [Pitchfork]