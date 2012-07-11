Pitchfork 2012 Music Festival Shopping Guide: What to Wear in Chicago This Weekend

The coolest street style seems to make an appearance at some of the hottest events of the summer — and by that we mean music festivals. We’re obsessed with the hodge podge of the styles music fans manage to rock while getting to check out some of the hottest acts of the year.

One of the biggest music festivals of the summer, The Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, is quickly approaching (as some of you music fanatics may already now). For those of you who are lucky enough to be heading out there should be getting ready for an amazing lineup this weekend, which includes Grimes, Vampire Weekend, Sleigh Bells and tons more stellar musical talent.



Now, as we all know, summer music festivals are the perfect way to showcase your street style cred. While it may be hot, they’re one of our favorite ways to make this summer a memorable one.

The thought of spending hours dancing in a hot and sticky grass field brings with it the very important decision on what to wear to a shindig like this. Don’t stress though — we’ve obviously got your back.

Whether you prefer to look like a lady or more like a rocker, we’ve picked out all the style essentials you’ll need for the 2012 Pitchfork Music Festival. From go-to, funky floral rompers to the perfect shade of neon pink lips, be sure to put these 13 items in the gallery above on your festival shopping list!