Pitchfork 2012 Music Festival Shopping Guide: What to Wear in Chicago This Weekend

The coolest street style seems to make an appearance at some of the hottest events of the summer — and by that we mean music festivals. We’re obsessed with the hodge podge of the styles music fans manage to rock while getting to check out some of the hottest acts of the year.
One of the biggest music festivals of the summer, The Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, is quickly approaching (as some of you music fanatics may already now). For those of you who are lucky enough to be heading out there should be getting ready for an amazing lineup this weekend, which includes Grimes, Vampire Weekend, Sleigh Bells and tons more stellar musical talent.
Now, as we all know, summer music festivals are the perfect way to showcase your street style cred. While it may be hot, they’re one of our favorite ways to make this summer a memorable one.
The thought of spending hours dancing in a hot and sticky grass field brings with it the very important decision on what to wear to a shindig like this. Don’t stress though — we’ve obviously got your back.
Whether you prefer to look like a lady or more like a rocker, we’ve picked out all the style essentials you’ll need for the 2012 Pitchfork Music Festival. From go-to, funky floral rompers to the perfect shade of neon pink lips, be sure to put these 13 items in the gallery above on your festival shopping list!
Click through the gallery to check out our 13 wardrobe essentials for this year's Pitchfork Music Festival!
Opt for a super comfortable, no-frills top when you're planning to rock outside all day.
Eleven Paris Aztec Print Top, $62.14, at ASOS
Show off your wild side with this Sam Edelman leopard print bag. It's just the right size to stash a few things you'll be needing throughout the day.
Sam Edelman Mini Bag, $198, at Bloomingdale's
Photo:
Bloomingdale's/
Bright lips are a summer staple and are perfect for amping up your casual daytime 'fit.
NARS Pure Matte Lipstick, $25, at Barneys New York
Photo:
Sephora/
This romper is lightweight and practically made for a day spent in the sun.
Nasty Gal Sierra Romper, $68, at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal/
This BB cream (also known as a miracle in a bottle) does it all. With SPF 25, it's one of the most important things to remember to put on in the AM.
Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm, $34, at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora/
This body chain is subtle enough to pair with shorts and a tee. We love it.
Nasty Gal Arrow Body Chain, $20, at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal/
These sandals are made for navigating through a crowd of music-savvy fans.
Rachel Zoe Gladys Flat Sandals, $235, at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbob/
This little bundle of fun is perfect for snapping pictures quickly with its 8-megapixel camera and zero shutter lag. Share the fun on Facebook and make all your friends jealous.
Samsung Galaxy S III, see Samsung for more info
Denim vests are here to stay. Pair this one with a romper for a cool festival-holic vibe.
MOTO Vintage Sleeveless Jacket, $70, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
Bright turquoise sunglasses are a match made in heaven for a sunny day spent outside.
Free People Lace Print Sunglasses, $24, at Free People
Photo:
Free People/
If you decide to go for a monochromatic cotton jersey top, then add a little printspiration into your outfit with a pair of patterned denim.
G-Star Raw Correct Line Dot Shorts, $150, at G-Star Raw
These metallic sprinkles are a great accessory to stand out in the crowd.
Nails Inc. Special Effects Sprinkles Nail Polish, $9.50, at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora/
The best way to keep all your hair off of your face is with a trendy head wrap.
Free People Printed Lace Wide Headband, $24, at Free People
Photo:
Free People/