Links to Click: Kate Middleton Learns to DJ, First Look at ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!
1. Here’s a painfully awkward-slash-cute video of Prince William and Kate Middleton learning to DJ. [Youtube]
2. OMG! Rebel Wilson posted the first glimpse of the “Pitch Perfect 2” set. [Twitter]
3. Sydney-based fashion illustrator, Aaron Favaloro is taking on the A-listers, one fun drawing at a time. [BuzzFeed]
4. 50 beauty YouTube vloggers you should subscribe to for everything you’ve ever wanted to learn about beauty. [Beauty High]
5. DIY! It’s summer and it’s time to start jamming with this raspberry jam recipe! [The Vivant]
6. Can Steven Alan Make Dr. Scholl‘s Cool? Look here and decide for yourself. [Steven Alan]
7. James Franco looks super-thrilled to be on “The View.” [BuzzFeed]
8. Pixi makeup artist Amanda Bell shares the two biggest mistakes she sees foundation-wearers making. [Daily Makeover]
9. Inspired by the Aurora, Vianel’s new summer collection, a series of new bright and vibrant Indonesian Ring Lizard cardholders. [Vianel Studios]