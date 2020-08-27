Pisces, Your September Horoscope Predicts Major Personal Growth

You’re not just thinking about yourself this month, Pisces. You’re thinking about others and how you can be better to the people in your life! Your Pisces horoscope for September 2020 is all about relationships, because the sun is moving through your seventh house of partnerships. You may spend this month inspired to nurture strong one-on-one relationships marked by harmony and loyalty, and when a new moon lands in your seventh house on September 17, it could be the start of a brand-new relationship altogether.

However, there is one moment this month during which you’re thinking all about yourself, and that moment is the full moon in Pisces. Bursting through your first house of self on September 2, this full moon will bring you revelations about who you are, what you want, and how you should live your life! Every aspect of your life will be on the table, so let this full moon shed some light on your journey thus far. This is a big deal, Pisces!

When Mercury—planet of logic and thought—enters your eighth house of death and rebirth on September 5, your desire to transform will reach new heights. You’ll become a spiritual detective, and your ability to solve mysteries and search for deeper truths will be unparalleled. You’ll also find yourself craving deep and intimate conversations! And when Venus—planet of love and money—moves into your sixth house of daily routine and productivity on September 6, you’ll want to match your desires with good old-fashioned hard work. Get your hands dirty, Pisces, because no one is going to build your life for you!

Grab onto something when Mars—planet of passion—stations retrograde in your second house of finances as of September 9. During this time, you might find it hard to depend on a stable foundation and you may feel as though you need to work harder in order to get what you want. Assert yourself, Pisces! This transit is putting your strength to the test. It’s time to forge an impenetrable confidence in your ability to provide for yourself.