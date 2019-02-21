Celebrate the Arrival of Pisces Season by Leaning into Your Dreamy, Sentimental Side

Dear Pisces (and non-Pisces folks—we’re all friends here),

The sun just entered Pisces on February 18, and it’ll be here till March 20, which means it’s your time. The whole world has to act just as daydreamy and sentimental as you for the whole of Pisces season! Those are the rules! Just kidding, but the rest of the zodiac does have a lot to learn from your sweet nature, Pisces.

You’re fundamentally daydream-y and deep-feeling, a water sign through and through. Pisces is the “last” sign in the zodiac, landing as we’re all slowly thawing from a long winter. Your natural warmth and emotionality lend themselves nicely to this time of year, as we’re all slowly warming up. Pisces is a mutable water sign (The More You Know!), which means you’re associated with adaptability, flexibility and sympathy. That, coupled with your general inclination to weight all your options, can cause you to come across as inconsistent, or even uncommitted. But we know your heart, you sweet water sign. Being strong yet amendable is in your DNA, and you just want to be sure you make the right choice.

“ “We know your heart, you sweet water sign. Being strong yet amendable is in your DNA.” ”

You’re sometimes referred to as the space cadets of the zodiac world, and you often live in your own world—you’ve got such a rich sense imagination and nostalgia! Because you feel quite a lot, when you get hurt, you take offense equally as much. And you’re not always looking for reconciliation either, which I get. Your friends have likely noticed this about you, and that you’re normally and often pretty creative, too (you make great artists, thanks to the fact that you seemingly feel everything). (A few notable Pisces musicians include Hozier, Erykah Badu, Kurt Cobain, Rihanna and Justin Bieber.)

Anyway, this means that the next month might be a bit of emotional time, for you and for everyone around you, too. You’re used to this, but some of the more cerebral signs (I’m looking at you, Capricorns and Tauruses) might be a bit uneasy. Feelings of sentimentality and nostalgia may arise, as well as possible bouts of introspection (spooky!). Try to extend your usual Pisces sympathy and kindness to both yourself and others. On an unrelated note, Mercury goes retrograde on March 5, too, which may exacerbate any communication issues that arise from Feeling. (Mercury rules communication, and it goes direct on March 28, a few days after Aries season begins—good luck.)

“ “You’re sometimes referred to as the space cadets of the zodiac world, and you often live in your own world.” ”

One way to utilize some of the energy that Pisces season brings is to (this is vague, but we’ll get specific—I promise) embrace the beauty of life, both by yourself and with others. Enjoy the space you’ve created for yourself in your room or your home by rearranging some of your favorite trinkets, thinking about where they came from (Did your friend give you that pencil cup? Did your grandmother send you that book of recipes? How sweet!) and maybe even tidy up a little (#konmari). If it’s still cold, try on all your sweaters just for the hell of it and rate their coziness. Why not? If someone gave you one of those sweaters, send them a photo of you in it and thank them for being so thoughtful so long ago. It’ll make them feel warm, too.

One delightful thing (of many!) about Pisces is that even though you feel emotions fully, you don’t particularly need others to feel in the same was as you. Just being there—nodding empathetically as they pour out their soul while sitting in an Applebees—can be quite meaningful for a Pisces, and that’s something we could all learn from, this month and the rest of the year, too. Maybe call a friend and ask how they’re doing. Ask them to get coffee or cake and to hear about their dreams, and don’t change the subject if they start getting gooey on you.

“ “Just being there—nodding empathetically as they pour out their soul while sitting in an Applebees—can be quite meaningful for a Pisces, and that’s something we could all learn from.” ”

You want more stuff to do during Pisces season? You got it. Another charming Pisces thing is that you guys often romanticize reality—less in a rose-colored glasses way, but more like a “my life could be a movie” way. If it’s warm enough, take a walk in your nearest park and listen to some sweet vibey tunes. (I highly recommend the Grammy-award winning album “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves. She’s a Leo, but the whole album, as an entity, just feels like Pisces season.) Or play an old album that you used to listen to a lot, which can sometimes feel like an auditory time capsule. Wander by yourself and pretend like you’re in an A24 film, or bring a friend with you for quiet company while you stroll through the trees. Take a long shower when you get home and daydream the whole time. You Pisces love to daydream.

You, my dear sweet Pisces, embrace the richness and beauty of life. Fire and earth signs—grounded and bold—have a lot to learn from these mutable water signs. Feeling a lot, going with the flow, embracing life in its ebbs and flows are fundamental Pisces traits that the rest of the zodiac could learn from. You Pisces folks are soft and emotional people, and the world could use more of that. Embrace that soft emotionality for the next month, because Aries season is next (and I’ve literally never met an Aries that isn’t on fire at all times).