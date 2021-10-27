Pisces, Your November Horoscope Predicts A Moment Of Healing

You’re gaining so many new experiences this month, Pisces! After all, your Pisces November 2021 horoscope begins with a beautiful opportunity to set sail for the great beyond. On November 4, a new moon will send vibrant energy to your ninth house of adventure, encouraging you to take a step out of your comfort zone and challenge your perspective of the world.

Who needs a love story when you’re already in love with your friends? As of November 5, Venus will enter your social 11th house, encouraging you to spend time with your crew and remember how good it feels to be around the people who stimulate you and love you. In fact, you may feel pleasantly surprised by your ability to get everyone laughing, thanks to the fact that Mercury will also be sliding into your storytelling ninth house. Sprinkle a little pizzazz into your social interactions, because everyone will enjoy every minute of it!

In fact, your need for a little spontaneity and excitement could reach new heights by November 10. As Mercury and Mars join forces, you may feel all the more eager to create new memories, try something different and make things interesting. However, as the Mercury-Mars conjunction squares off with Saturn, you might be pushing all the excitement to avoid feeling what you’re keeping inside. Look inward, babe! If there’s a repressed emotion you’re fighting, it’s not going to go away, no matter how much you distract yourself.

Fortunately, an incredibly healing moment arrives on November 12. As the sun forms a trine with Neptune, you may have the strength to forgive yourself for whatever it is you’re holding in. You’re far from perfect, but that’s truly what makes you so interesting and worthy of love, Pisces.

As a lunar eclipse dawns in your third house of communication on November 19, a game-changing conversation will take place. You may be ready to get something important off your chest and someone may drop into your life with unexpected news! This news could ripple throughout your neighborhood, so brace yourself for some gossip.

All of these adventures are paving the way for a meaningful Sagittarius season. Starting on November 21, the sun will move through your ambitious 10th house, helping you zero in on the professional goals that matter to you. Believe in your ability to dominate your field!