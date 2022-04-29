Pisces—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Bursting With Brutal Honesty

Scroll To See More Images

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Pisces. In fact, your Pisces May 2022 horoscope predicts that you may concoct a brilliant idea that inspires everyone around you. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, it could lead to some major lightbulb flashing over your head. You’re spearheading change in your neighborhood, and if you have siblings, it could lead to an even deeper development understanding of each other.

However, by May 10, some of those revelations may get skewed by misunderstandings. As Mercury stations retrograde in your fourth house of home and family on May 10, you may not be seeing eye to eye with close loved ones and you might be dealing with discomfort when you should be resting. Take time to solve the problem with the love and grace it deserves. Luckily, as Jupiter enters your second house of money on May 10, you’re putting yourself in the perfect position to receive unexpected windfalls. If there’s a large check in the mail, there’s a good chance it has your name on it.

You’ve been learning so much and studying when you can, but on May 16, you may see everything from a totally different perspective. As a lunar eclipse in Scorpio evokes a transformation in your expansive ninth house, you might be whisked away on a journey that is bumpy, but beautiful. Enjoy the ride, because your philosophy on how to live life is embracing a change.

When Mercury re-enters your third house of communication on May 22, you may experience some of the more classic symptoms of Mercury retrograde. These include misunderstandings, misfires, and of course, messages from the people in your past. Be extra careful of what you say and double-check your emails before you hit send.

As the month comes to a close, you’re positioning yourself to build something strong; something that has the power to last. As Mars joins forces with Jupiter in Aries on May 29, it will encourage you to achieve your financial goals and pave the way for money to flow freely and without hesitation! As a new moon in Gemini takes shape on May 30, kindling a fire in your domestic fourth house, you’re bringing the month to a close with your family on your mind. Together, you can build a home that everyone deserves.