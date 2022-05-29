Pisces, Your June Horoscope Is Giving You A Glimpse Of An *Incredible* Summer

If you’ve been on an introverted streak, your Pisces June 2022 horoscope may be what breaks it. After all, on June 3, Mercury retrograde will *finally* come to an end, allowing your third house of communication to sparkle with electricity once again. You may feel a stronger connection with your voice, prompting you to say what you mean and *mean* what you say.

In fact, on June 11, an exchange of words could be the catalyst for something out-of-this-world. This is when Venus will join forces with Uranus in your intellectual third house, urging you to participate in conversations that push the limit. You may receive some unexpected news, namely from a lover! The mere fact that a certain someone is messaging you may be an added layer of surprise. As Mercury enters your emotional fourth house as of June 13, your empathy detectors will be on high alert, so let healing be at the forefront of your mind.

When a full moon in Sagittarius lights up your career sector on June 14, it may lead to a big reveal on the professional front. Your reputation is making waves, so make sure you’re showing the world what you’re capable of. It could also make you the subject of some hot gossip. Fortunately, not all press is *bad* press!

Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

The summer solstice takes place on June 21, but it’s SO much more than the longest day of the year. It’s also when the sun enters fellow water sign Cancer, fully steeping you in the mystical waters of your creative fifth house. This energy inspires you to no end, making it a time to do what makes you happy and to heal your inner child. Schools finally out, baby! And as Venus enters your cozy fourth house on June 22, you may feel like soaking up some rest at home while you eat sugary cereals in front of the TV (just like you did as a kid).

Following your creative instincts could lead to lucrative results on June 28. As the Cancer sun squares off with Jupiter in your second house of money, you might be pleasantly surprised by the way your talents can attract wealth. You may stumble across an artistic offer you won’t be able to refuse! And when a new moon in Cancer lights a flame in your colorful and musical fifth house on June 28, you may be on the verge of starting your next passion project. Make no mistake—this summer is about to be prolific!