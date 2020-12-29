Pisces, Your January 2021 Horoscope Urges You To Trust Your Intuition

Expect to feel especially passionate about your thoughts and opinions this month, Pisces! Determined Mars enters your third house of communication on January 6, inspiring fierce intellectual debates and intensifying your thirst for the truth. You can spend the month using that brain of yours to absorb and quantify so much information—starting with your Pisces January 2021 horoscope, of course.

In fact, your mind and imagination will take you all over the place this month. On January 8, intelligent Mercury will activate your 12th house of the subconscious, encouraging you to focus in on your intuition and your inner world. Your dreams may be especially revealing, so devote time to journaling to help you unlock further insight. This deepening of your empathy will serve you well when Venus enters your extraverted 11th house, encouraging you to be the string that ties everyone together. Gather with your wider social circle and connect!

You might even be joining or starting a team or organization of some kind by January 13, when the new moon will rush through your 11th house of community, hopes and wishes, helping you be the change you’d like to see in the world. Tap into your vision for how you can help make the world a better place. This will require you to be vulnerable, and it won’t be easy letting others see these parts of you, but it’s a long-term process that will pay off big-time.

The process of looking inward will intensify by January 19, when the sun activates your healing 12th house. This period of your life may bring up feelings of nostalgia and pain as you come to terms with spiritual endings in your life. Work on letting go of what you’ve been carrying within and create space for you to speak your mind and expand your perspective in new and exciting ways.

Self-improvement is guiding you through the end of the month. On January 19, the full moon will radiate truth throughout your sixth house of work and health, revealing how you can become more productive at the same time as you take better care of your physical well-being.

By January 30, you may find yourself desiring some alone time, thanks to Mercury stationing retrograde in your quiet 12th house. Your intuition may reveal some startling truths, so give yourself time to process them wholly.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Cute Journal

Do some introspection and describe your dreams in this journal, which features a colorful cover design and three bookmarks.