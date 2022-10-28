Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It

Scroll To See More Images

You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery.

However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering resentments hanging between you and your loved ones, it may be time to bridge the gap and get to the core of the problem. It’s time to do what it takes to instill confidence in your personal life.

By the time a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse casts a shadow across your third house of communication and close friends on November 8, you’re learning how to mean what you say and say what you mean. Important conversations are coming up for you, prompting you to change your answers, ask the right questions and speak your mind when it feels right. You’ll never get the information you’re looking for without looking for it.

While the first half of the month is about embarking on adventures and going with the flow, Sagittarius season will encourage you to get serious about your future. The sun enters your 10th house of career and social standing on November 22, encouraging you to project the image of someone who keeps their world and exceeds expectations. You’re ready to put your money where your mouth is and take your goals to the next level, Pisces. The new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 is the perfect time to start!

You’re receiving major love from the universe as of November 23, which is also when Jupiter retrograde comes to an end. Stationing direct at 28 degrees Pisces, you’re approaching the end of a long journey and you’re processing all the confidence that you’ve accumulated over the past year. You’re ready to do something big; something that reflects just how much you’ve grown. Don’t let imposer syndrome fool you, because you’ve earned this!

However, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, the month ends on a complicated note. You may be fighting for your personal life and your right to privacy, and yet, the pressure of your goals is forcing you to set aside your pride. What’s going to make you most happy, Pisces? You shouldn’t have to compromise your needs forever.