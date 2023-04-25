Pisces—Your May Horoscope Wants You to Make New Friends & Fall in Love With New People

Scroll To See More Images

You’re kicking off your Pisces horoscope for May 2023 booked and busy, as Taurus season shines its spotlight into your communication sector and boosts your social confidence.

Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde is leaving its mark on those conversations, too, which could cause some obnoxious schedule snags or misunderstandings that put a temporary damper on your chatty vibes. Re-read all your texts and emails before sending now, Pisces—until Mercury stations direct mid-month, it’ll be all too easy to accidentally send someone the wrong message!

The first week of May also serves up a lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio, shifting your focus onto big-picture plans. This lunation could catalyze sudden paradigm shifts or open your eyes to an unexpected new perspective on life, all of which could inspire you to steer your soul’s ship in a totally unplanned direction. If a conversation or idea sparks your interest or strikes a chord in your heart now, it might be worth exploring.

Things get even more exciting post-eclipse. Love planet Venus enters your romance sector on May 7, which brings harmonious vibes to your dating life and can even light a seductive new spark in a long-standing current relationship. Your flirtatiousness levels are through the roof, and it’ll be much more fun to get your flirt on once Mercury retrograde ends on May 14. Two days later, abundant Jupiter—aka your traditional cosmic ruler—is moving into your third house of communication. This marks the start of an expansive year-long transit that will open up more social connections, enable you to be more present in your surroundings and give your ideas much more reach. And with Jupiter’s optimistic magic on your side, the new moon in Taurus on May 19 is truly the perfect time to start speaking your truth. People want to hear what you have to say, so turn over a new leaf of self-expression.

Has all this social stimulation tired you out yet, Pisces? Once Gemini season begins on May 21, you might go into homebody mode and start craving some chill time in your safe space. Gemini is a chatty air sign—but with the sun in your domestic fourth house, you’re channeling the influx of mental energy straight into the inner world of your emotions. During the last week of May, a cosmic squabble between the sun and serious Saturn in Pisces could bring about difficulty with a family member or some domestic responsibilities that clash with your plans. Call on Gemini season’s cleverness to help you manage the tension and multitask your way to a solution.