Pisces—Your March Horoscope Says Saturn in Pisces Will Force You to Change For the Better

Pisces season is in full swing at the beginning of March, my dear fishes, and according to your Pisces horoscope for March 2023, there are some challenges on the horizon. Luckily, it’s nothing you can’t handle!

With the Sun shining in your first house of identity, there is a spotlight on how you express yourself. The Sun forms a favorable aspect with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on March 6, granting you the freedom to try new things. Flashes of insight will bring you increased self-awareness and new discoveries about the things that interest you.

However, on March 13, action planet Mars will challenge Neptune in Pisces—filling you with suspicion and fatigue. It’s hard to know who to trust and you may find yourself feeling defeated. If there is something from your past that you need to take accountability for, don’t lie, take the responsibility and work through it. Getting down on yourself or blaming others will not help. Lay low, don’t lash out, and use this confusing energy by working on yourself and/or your creative projects.

When the Pisces Sun closes in on dreamy and illusory Neptune on March 15, your sensitivity and intuition are amplified. Whatever energies you surround yourself with will affect your thoughts and your emotions tenfold. Be around the people who make you feel safe and avoid those that fill you with doubt. Trust your intuition and set healthy boundaries wherever you can.

Saturn—planet of discipline and responsibility—will enter Pisces on March 7, putting pressure on your first house of the self just after the Full Moon in Virgo takes place on March 7. This will launch a cycle that strips away the illusions you hold about yourself. At first, you may feel confused, lacking self-confidence and reaching out externally for reassurance. As Saturn works its way through your first house, you will discover where true confidence lies inside of you. You will truly understand yourself on a fundamental level, both inside and out.

Aries season begins on March 20 as the Sun moves into your second house of values and self-worth. With it, a new creative energy and focus will emerge as Pluto transitions to your 12th house of the subconscious and Mars finds its way to your fifth house of creativity. Embrace these opportunities for growth and expansion and feel yourself evolve, Pisces!