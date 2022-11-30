Pisces—Your December Horoscope Says You Have the Power to Make More Money Than Ever

Scroll To See More Images

You’re in the mood to be seen and your Pisces horoscope for December 2022 wants you to put your best foot forward, because everyone is watching! Sagittarius season is shining a light on your 10th house of public image and notoriety, making everyone take notice to your many accomplishments and endeavors. Give them something to talk about!

However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your fourth house of home and family on December 1, you may find that some personal information has the chance to be leaked when you’re putting yourself out there. The way you react to emotional and vulnerable situations makes all the difference in how people judge the situation. In other words, own it! If you have an embarrassing slip and fall, why not laugh along and take yourself a little less seriously. By the time a full moon in Gemini takes place on December 7, you will feel fully prepared to take back your personal life and protect it with pride. You get to decide what you want to share and what you’ll fight tooth and nail to keep private.

You’ll get a break from the excitement of Jupiter in Pisces by December 20. This is when Jupiter will re-enter Aries, activating your second house of money, stability and self-esteem. This marks a powerful earning period, which means you may be bringing home more $$$ during 2023 than ever before. Embrace this financial luck, because it could provide you with a nest egg if you use it wisely.

Capricorn season begins on December 21, activating your 11th house of hopes, dreams and visions. This will encourage you to look into the future and envision the type of mark you want to leave on the world. Your popularity is about to soar, because as soon as the sun enters Cap, it will square off with Jupiter in Aries, which could lead to a major pay day if you play your cards right. However, relying on get-rich-quick schemes would be a waste of this energy, as it can also be a beautiful opportunity to share the wealth with others.

A new moon in Capricorn on December 23, giving you the motivation to form a team and strengthen your social outreach. After all, your network is your net-worth! If you’re willing to work with others now, it could lead to a powerful “meeting of the minds” a few months down the line.

However, as Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn, you may feel somewhat stilted in your ability to establish a free-flowing dynamic with your colleagues and social media connections. Don’t expect to go viral overnight, because building up a following one follower at a time has the power to last much longer.