Pisces, Your February Horoscope Urges You To Embrace Forgiveness

You’ll spend this upcoming month preparing for something incredible, Pisces. After all, your Pisces February 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in your 12th house of forgiveness and solitude. Taking place on February 1, this new moon will encourage you to embrace your inner world, realign your energy and reconnect with your spiritual practice. Let go of what’s no longer your responsibility! As the sun joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may realize there’s something holding you back from truly letting go—but you’ll never find out what’s out there if you settle for what’s in here.

On February 3, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, bringing you closer to your social circle and improving your interactions on social media. As Mercury moves through your 11th house of community without obstruction, you’ll find it easier to combine your efforts and create something together. However, when Mercury meets up with Pluto on February 11, you may discover a darker shade to your team dynamic. You have the power to persuade others to your favor, but exerting too much control could backfire if you’re not patient.

By February 16, you may be in the mood to tend to your priorities and get back on track. This is when the full moon will rush through your productive sixth house, revealing something important regarding your daily routine and self-care regimens. If you’re not stopping for gas, the engine eventually stops working. Remember to refuel! As Venus and Mars join forces, you’re also learning how to be of service to others. Take the opportunity to lend a helping hand and support others in their journeys, because making others happy makes YOU happy!

All of this is preparing you for the grand finale! On February 18, Pisces season will begin, radiating energy that feels familiar and empowering. Remember what you’re made of, because you raise the vibrations of the planet with your creativity and empathy. And as the month comes to an end, you’re spreading your love through your words.

As the Venus-Mars conjunction forms a trine with the North Node on February 28, you’re being guided to communicate through your heart, rather than your ego. You can do it, Pisces!