Pisces—Your August Horoscope Is Reminding You That Communication Is Key, So Be Honest

If you’re getting into more arguments than you can count this month, you can blame it on astrology. After all, your Pisces August 2022 horoscope indicates that you may find yourself all wrapped up in a feisty quarrel, especially when it comes to your friends, siblings and neighbors. Take harsh words with a grain of salt, because apologies are already in the works.

On August 1, Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with erratic Uranus in your third house of communication, which could lead to a rude encounter that triggers your defense mechanism. Remember—words are nothing but a fart in a hurricane, so don’t let them affect your sense of self. And if you feel cornered, be mindful of how you choose to handle the situation. In other words, be careful of saying something you don’t mean! As chatty Mercury enters your seventh house of partnerships on August 4, you’re learning how to communicate in a more balanced and harmonious way. Even if you’re dealing with some very difficult people, your power of persuasion can convince anyone to do things your way!

However, when a full moon in Aquarius rises in your 12th house of unseen energies on August 11, you might stumble upon some hair-raising information. If you have a secret hater in your midst, it’s only because you’re so popular, Pisces. Instead of letting it bring you down, let it inspire you and motivate you to keep working hard (because clearly, people are threatened by your success).

You have an opportunity to set the record straight on August 16 and turn over a new leaf. As Mercury forms a trine with forward-thinking Uranus in your communication sector on August 16, it will encourage you to be the bridge that brings everyone closer to an understanding. Honesty can be quite disarming, because many people can smell a lie from a mile away. Try laying down your defenses and being real, because it might gain you a ton of respect. However, as Mercury opposes gullible Neptune in Pisces on August 21, you would do well not to take just anyone at their word, especially if it sounds too good to be true. Don’t fall for a con, even if it doesn’t look like a con on the surface.

As a new moon in Virgo sends magic to your seventh house of partnerships on August 27, it will encourage you to let love lead the way as you build relationships based on mutual respect. You’re someone who was born an empath, so use your intuitive skills to attract people who love you for you. Trust your instincts, because your psychic abilities are there to help you, not hurt you.