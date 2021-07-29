Pisces, Your August Horoscope Encourages Productivity & Self-Care

The month if August is all about becoming more productive! After all, your Pisces August 2021 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to create a new routine. The new moon on August 8 lands right in your sixth house of work and health, encouraging you to be more thoughtful about the decisions you make on a daily basis.

However, becoming more productive is directly contingent on your ability to get rest and commit to self-care. It doesn’t mean burning yourself just to get ahead—your well-being should always be priority number one.

By August 9, you might have trouble reading your partner. As Venus forms an opposition with Neptune, there’s a strong chance you don’t have all the facts about your relationship figured out. Don’t ignore red flags just because you want to stay positive!

While it may not be the best time to put a label on a budding situationship, it is a great time to keep things light. And once Venus enters your intimate eighth house on August 16, you may feel disinterested in superficial connections and way more invested in a relationship that feels raw and real. Your heart can tell the difference.

The passion you feel toward someone by August 18 could be positively irresistible! As Mercury and Mars join forces in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel overwhelmed with whatever you’re feeling toward someone new. However, there’s a chance that passion could quickly turn into conflict if you’re not paying attention, so navigate misunderstandings as carefully as possible.

By August 19, you may discover how staying committed to your wellness routine can bring you so much happiness and peace of mind. As the sun opposes Jupiter, you may feel inspired to continue this trend of taking care of yourself physically and reaping the benefits spiritually. Once the full moon sparkles in your 12th house of the subconscious on August 22, you may gain a deeper understanding of what your intuition has been trying to tell you.

Virgo season will be major for your love life and your social life! Beginning on August 22, this next season will encourage you to put energy into the relationships that bring out the best in you. Spend time with people who leave you feeling protected and inspired!