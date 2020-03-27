Your Pisces April Horoscope Is A Reminder To Practice Gratitude, Always

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Pisces horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Pisces.

Online shopping is a dangerous game, Pisces. As tempting as it is, saving will benefit you more in the long-term than those on-sale jeans ever will. Necessary purchases are fine, but exercise your self-restraint and watch as it gets easier and easier to say ‘no thanks’ to things you don’t really need. Greed will only slow you down.

The sun’s placement in your chart will gives you great insight into your values and priorities this month. You might find that you’ve been spending a lot of time, money, and/or mental energy on things that don’t actually matter to you. Maybe this includes what others think of you, and how your image is perceived. As the sun brings different aspects of your life to light, don’t be afraid to dig deeper and question yourself. Are you really living in a way that makes you feel good about yourself and your choices?

Living simply and taking time to appreciate small luxuries—a hot cup of coffee, a cool breeze through your window, the way your dog’s tail wags whenever you call him—will be your solace this April. Try logging a moment of gratitude every single day to remind yourself of these small blessings.

