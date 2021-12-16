Pisces, Your 2022 Horoscope Says You’ll Have the Best Year Ever

2021 was a year of introspection and nostalgia for you, Pisces. In fact, you might even feel overwhelmed about the fact that your Pisces 2022 horoscope is already here! Jupiter and Saturn spent the majority of 2021 healing and freeing your 12th house of spirituality, which might have involved a lot of tears, a lot of therapy and a lot of solitude.

2022 is the year you’re being rewarded for all of it. Learn what to expect in terms of love, life and career below.

Love

This year, you’re feeling so much more confident and alive in your skin! After all, 2022 begins with Jupiter moving through Pisces, focusing all of Jupiter’s compassion and abundance on you. This will bring you so many enlivening and exciting experiences, both in love and in life.

A high point in your love life will take place around late April. This is when Jupiter will join forces with Venus in Pisces, multiplying the romantic vibes and introducing you to new friends and turning up the heat in your love life. If you’ve been craving a romance that feels straight-up magical, this might just be the year you find it!

Career

Around mid-May, Mars will enter Pisces, initiating an incredibly ambitious transit that pushes you toward success. As Mars activates your first house of the self, you’ll be more inspired to compete harder than ever before! Instead of being discouraged by the odds stacked against you, you’ll feel motivated to prove yourself.

However, when Mars stations retrograde around late October, you’ll realize that with more responsibility comes bigger challenges. This retrograde will oppose your career sector, proving that success isn’t linear. Remember—the first few levels of a video game might seem easy enough, but eventually, you have to face off with a boss you just can’t beat! When you finally do, the win is beyond satisfying.

Self

No cap, 2022 could be the year you discover who you are and what you love about life! Jupiter will spend the year moving in and out of Pisces, bringing blessings upon blessings. When Jupiter joins forces with Neptune around mid-April, you could have a moment of self-discovery so major, it feels like a spiritual awakening.

This year, you’re tapping into your psychic abilities and furthering your artistic chops. Claim this energy, because it’s all yours!