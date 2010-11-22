Pirelli Calendar: First Shot!

The Pirelli calendar is synonymous with sex, nudity and rubber tires well, sort of. Pirelli is, after all, a tire company, but they also happen to make the most sought after fashion calendar in the world. No other fashion calendars actually even come to mind, which means either the Pirelli calendar has eclipsed them or it really is the only one. Either way, it’s historically the epitome of hotness, and this year it was in the hands of Karl Lagerfeld. Last year’s was shot by Terry Richardson who knows his way around some naked pics.

The first image from 2011 has leaked and it’s a bit more subdued, featuring dark beauty Isabeli Fontana, Garrett Neff and Bianca Balti titled “Bacchus with Two Bacchantes.” Not pictured, but sure to be leaked soon are images of the remaining 2011 girls: Natasha Poly, Magdalena Frackowiak, Elisa Sednaoui and Heidi Mount. It may not be that original to consider these chicks goddesses, but we bet it’ll be pretty when it’s unveiled in Moscow November 30 by the Kaiser.