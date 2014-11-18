The 2015 Pirelli Calendar is Here—and it Might be the Sexiest One Yet

Each year, the release of the annual Pirelli calendar is a pretty big event in the fashion world. Okay fine, the naked models might have something to do with it.

In case you’re not familiar, it’s an actual calendar that’s been distributed since 1964 by Italian tire company Pirelli to select clients and VIPs that features artfully-shot actresses and models (past women have included Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Heidi Klum) wearing nothing but their birthday suits. But it’s not just gratuitous skin: The pics are known for striking a balance between innovative fashion editorials and blood-pumping sexiness.

After shaking things up the last few years, it seems Pirelli has returned to its classic roots for 2015, tapping legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel to snap 12 models for 12 months, as well as enlisting French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld to style, and makeup guru Pat McGrath.

And while the models might not all be fully naked this year (though there’s plenty of topless action), the color-saturated photos are fun and hot.

“I didn’t want to make a conceptual calendar, or link it to some particular location,” said Meisel “but rather to create 12 posters in which women, in all their sensuality, are the absolute protagonists of 12 very different images. Since I wanted to limit the use of clothes and accessories and since I had absolute creative freedom, I found it very exciting to play with the colors, the makeup, and the materials.”