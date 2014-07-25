This Year’s Pirelli Calendar Will Feature a Plus-Size Model For The First Time

Being featured in the Pirelli calendar is among the holy grail of model achievements like being a Sports Illustrated cover star and a Victoria’s Secret angel. For those not familiar, the calendar has been distributed since 1964 by Italian tire company Pirelli to VIP clients and features cool editorial shots of actresses and models wearing pretty much nothing. This year’s calendar was shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Carine Roitfeld, and the theme is fetishism. Think models in latex, leather, and bustiers.

One particularly exciting detail about this year’s calendar: It features a plus size model for the first time, Candice Huffine. This is the first time a plus size model has been featured in the calendar’s 50 year run.

Besides Huffine, the calendar also features major model players including Adriana Lima, Natalia Vodianova, Raquel Zimmermann, Isabeli Fontana, Sasha Luss, Anna Ewers, Carolyn Murphy, Cameron Russell, Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, and Gigi Hadid.

Hadid told Women’s Wear Daily of being featured in the calendar for the first time: “I’m wearing all latex in one shot, which is very cool. I’ve never worn latex before but everyone’s, like, telling me that it would suck because you get all sweaty and you can’t breathe. But I really like it and now I want latex leggings.”

Meanwhile, this is Smalls’ second time in the Pirelli calendar. “I loved the character I had to play,” she told WWD.” I used to box and it was related to boxing, but they didn’t have me box. It was character-driven—like a boxer mixed with a dominatrix.”