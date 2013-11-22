Why You Won’t See Any Naked Models in This Year’s Pirelli Calendar

Every year, the release of the annual Pirelli calendar is a pretty big event in the fashion world—and yes, naked models might have something to do with it.

In case you’re not familiar, it’s an actual calendar that’s been distributed since 1964 by Italian tire company Pirelli to select clients and VIPs that features artfully-shot actresses and models (including Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Heidi Klum) wearing pretty much nothing but their birthday suits. But it’s not just gratuitous skin: The pics are known for striking a balance between innovative fashion editorials and blood-pumping sexiness.

For the 2014 edition—which coincides with the calendar’s 50th anniversary—Pirelli has decided not to produce a new calendar, but rather release the unpublished 1986 version created by iconic fashion photographer Helmut Newton, which to date has been kept under wraps in the company’s archives (and features women who aren’t fully naked and hot cars.)

Almost 30 years on, this calendar (which capitalizes on the amazing coincidence that 1986 and 2014 have the same calendar year) will finally see the light as part of the anniversary celebrations, which also include a feleet of galas, gallery showings, and other fabulous red-carpet events. Check out a few shots from the 1986 Pirelli Calendar below, then head over to its special 50th anniversary site for more!