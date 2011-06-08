Pippa Middleton’s Loses Ass of the Year? Newton’s Exhibit

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Check out StyleCaster’s own Ari Goldberg on The Coveteur! (The Coveteur)

“Thierry Andretta, chief executive of France’s oldest fashion brand Lanvin, has found a radical remedy against the avalanche of emails he gets every day: he has declared Wednesday an email free day.” I like the way this guy thinks. (The Cut via Reuters)

Pippa Middleton does not, in fact, have the best ass of the year. #fail. (Telegraph UK)

DVF’s collab with the Gap on her kid’s collection has been confirmed. It will be available in March. (The Gap)

Helmut Newton has a collection of polaroids on display at a museum in Berlin. (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @peoplemag Gabrielle Union defends Rihanna’s music video, says she tried to shoot a man who assaulted her as a teen http://ow.ly/5dh9B I like it, the defending, not the sad backstory.

RT @cocorocha Before I was in fashion, I was immersed in this bizarre world – http://bit.ly/kgPgQp Love when Coco references her dancing days.

RT @bryanboy I die. over Suri Cruise. http://bit.ly/jx0UH2 She’s major.

RT @Fashionista_com Lulu Guinness Next in Line for a Uniqlo T-Shirt Collaboration bit.ly/lrMEHK Cute!