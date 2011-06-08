StyleCaster
Pippa Middleton’s Loses Ass of the Year? Newton’s Exhibit

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

129901 1307554969 Pippa Middletons Loses Ass of the Year? Newtons Exhibit

Check out StyleCaster’s own Ari Goldberg on The Coveteur! (The Coveteur)

“Thierry Andretta, chief executive of France’s oldest fashion brand Lanvin, has found a radical remedy against the avalanche of emails he gets every day: he has declared Wednesday an email free day.” I like the way this guy thinks. (The Cut via Reuters)

129907 1307557012 Pippa Middletons Loses Ass of the Year? Newtons Exhibit

Pippa Middleton does not, in fact, have the best ass of the year. #fail. (Telegraph UK)

DVF’s collab with the Gap on her kid’s collection has been confirmed. It will be available in March. (The Gap)

Helmut Newton has a collection of polaroids on display at a museum in Berlin. (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @peoplemag Gabrielle Union defends Rihanna’s music video, says she tried to shoot a man who assaulted her as a teen http://ow.ly/5dh9B I like it, the defending, not the sad backstory.

RT @cocorocha Before I was in fashion, I was immersed in this bizarre world – http://bit.ly/kgPgQp Love when Coco references her dancing days.

RT @bryanboy I die. over Suri Cruise. http://bit.ly/jx0UH2 She’s major.

RT @Fashionista_com Lulu Guinness Next in Line for a Uniqlo T-Shirt Collaboration bit.ly/lrMEHK Cute!

