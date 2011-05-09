Pippa Middleton: Would Be Porn Star? Hedonistic i-D Covers

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Check out Daphne Groeneveld on one of the summer issue’s i-D covers, based on a theme of hedonism. The other covers include: Amber Valletta, Kristen McMenamy, Behati Prinsloo, Patrick ODonnell and Stella Tennant. Sexy. (Models)

Jane Pratt’s new website will now be called xoJane.com instead of JanePratt.com. This is not the one with Tavi involvement. (WWD)

Jenna Lyons’ pink toe-nailed son was unfazed by his mini Fox News perpetuated scandal. The J.Crew maven told WWD, He was just like, Im on television! Im on television! It was very cute. He was over the moon. (WWD via The Cut)

Pippa Middleton was offered $5 Million to appear in a pornographic film. Her brother could be in it too for $1 Million. A separate scene, of course, sick-os. (Styleite)

Teen Vogue did a line of pretty bedding, available at jcp.com. (Teen Vogue)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @WSJBusiness: Gilt Groupe Valued at $1 Billion http://on.wsj.com/l1Nzkf #damn

RT @rackedny Wait! Scratch that. We recounted and there are actually FORTY sales before the end of May: racked.cc/kWwXhb This could get bad.

RT @thesulk Cities are weird. “Hey, let’s all live together, talk funny, and root for that team.” um, amazingly accurate statement.

RT @Modelinia Everyone, please welcome Marisa Miller to Twitter and follow her @marisamiller! — http://bit.ly/m9ro6G OK!