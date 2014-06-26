Where Have All The Anchors Gone? Pippa Middleton Rumored to Be ‘Today’ Show Correspondent

Where have all the anchors gone? That’s the question we’re asking since realizing pretty much every top-name female journalist on ABC—Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, Cynthia McFadden—is departing the network. Furthering that question: Rumors that NBC might be looking to make Pippa Middleton a “Today” correspondent after her interview with Matt Lauer—the first she’s ever done on television—airs Monday and Tuesday.

Yes, the Pippa Middleton who got famous for her cute butt, and the Pippa Middleton with absolutely no journalism or TV experience whatsoever could be a regular on one of the country’s most high-profile programs.

According to Page Six, NBC has had its sights set on the 30-year-old for some time, and plans to make Kate Middleton‘s little sister an offer.

“NBC, along with all the major networks, have been trying to sign Pippa for some time. NBC is set to make a fresh approach to her following the interview,” a source said.

So, why would “Today” want to hire someone with no experience, and—to be frank—has never demonstrated much personality? In internet parlance, Pippa’s “clicky”—a stunty name that could coerce a whole new audience to tune in—or at least get folks talking about the show—thanks to her connection with the Royal family.

While the idea in itself is necessary—in today’s digital age, we simply don’t need “smart” journalists reading us the news when we can read it ourselves, nor do we willingly want spend our mornings watching out-of-touch banter—we do feel like NBC could do better than Pippa, a party planner and socialite.

After all, when “Today” started getting clobbered in the ratings by ABC’s “Good Morning America” the network made a few smart choices that worked. They rounded out their ho-hum morning team with, young, attractive, likable personalities that also happen to be smart, skilled, and social-media savvy like Willie Geist, Tamron Hall and even former ’90s it-boy and current “The Voice” host Carson Daly, who’s doing surprisingly well on the show (and who seems to have developed—gasp!—a personality.)

While NBC has denied the Pippa rumors, we do think the network could be using her interview with Lauer to gauge whether the American public takes to her, because she’s not really doing much to be interviewed about. Hopefully, if she does start reporting for NBC, her segments will be contianed to lifestyle-y things like entertaining, which is her area of expertise (book sales notwithstanding.)