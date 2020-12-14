Another Royal Baby! Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2

Another one! Pippa Middleton is pregnant with James Matthews’ baby, according to reports by Page Six and PEOPLE. The 37-year-old socialite, who is the younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, is already mom to 2-year-old son Arthur Michael William Matthews with her husband, 45-year-old former professional racing driver Matthews.

The couple has yet to address or confirm the pregnancy report, but a source close to the pair tells Page Six that they are “thrilled” to be welcoming another child. “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” the source said, adding “The entire family is delighted.” That family includes not only Duchess Kate, of course, but also the rest of the Cambridge crew. Kate and her husband, Prince William, currently share three kids of their own—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—all of whom will be cousins to Aunt Pippa’s soon-to-be bundle of joy.

Pippa and James married in May 2017 in an intimate ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, U.K. The couple currently resides in London, but according to December 13 report by the Sunday Express, it’s possible the pair are looking to relocate the Middleton family home of Bucklebury in Berkshire.

According to the paper, the couple is said to be near closing a deal on Bucklebury Farm Park, a 72-acre country estate close to Kate and Pippa’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton’s home. The estate was put on the market in October by estate agents Knight Frank, who listed the property for sale at £1.5 million or roughly $1.8 million. But days after the country estate went on the market, the listing was withdrawn—and neighboring villagers think it’s because the Middletons were offered a deal first: “We heard that the site had been offered to the Middletons before it went on the market,” one source said.

Another source, interior design business owner Lynda Tillotson, told Express that “It makes sense that Pippa and James would want to be close. It’s the perfect location for them to build a family home.” With another potential baby on the way, we can certainly see why!