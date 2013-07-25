10 Photos That Prove Pippa Middleton Will Be A Very Stylish Aunt

Kate Middleton finally gave birth to little prince George Alexander Louis this week, which has a number of implications for the country of England, not least of which being: Pippa Middleton is now more than just a cool sister. She’s a cool aunt.

Everyone knows that aunts are more fun than moms and dads, because they’re able to shower children with gifts without having to deal with any of the often sugar-fueled consequences. And, based on her style alone, it seems a role Pippa has been ready to play all along.

Probably due to the fact that she’s not a Duchess, Pippa has long been the Middleton sister with the more cheeky sense of style. While Kate stays true to more buttoned-up designers like Jenny Packham and Reiss, Pippa favors more experimental looks from designers like Tabitha Webb and, one of her favorites, Temperley London.

Click through the gallery to see 10 looks that prove Pippa is going to be a fun aunt!

