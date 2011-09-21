Pippa Middleton: The London Fashion Week Style Files

Pippa Middleton has been bouncing around London’s Fashion Week. She was spotted sitting front row at the Temperley London show talking it up with Rosario Dawson and looking incredible. Pippa might not be in line for the throne, but she certainly dresses like royalty. We’re in love with her classy style and modern take on traditional staples. Flip through our slideshow to see some of our favorite Pippa looks from London Fashion Week. Then scroll down to cast your vote on our poll!