Pippa Middleton Calls Being Famous For Her Backside “Surreal”

The real star of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s wedding arguably wasn’t the royal couple or Kate’s stunning Alexander McQueen gown: It was Kate’s sister Pippa‘s backside. Within hours, a Facebook group called “Pippa Middleton Ass Appreciation Society” popped up — which now has a staggering 240,000 members. Pippa translated her newfound fame into a six-figure book deal, and her first book “Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends” is set for an October 3o release.

An excerpt of the party-planning guide (inspired by her job at her parents’ party supply business Party Pieces) appeared yesterday in British women’s magazine You, and it seems that Pippa is fully aware of what launched her star into the stratosphere. “It’s a bit startling to achieve global recognition (if that’s the right word) before the age of 30, on account of your sister, your brother-in-law and your bottom,” she writes in the book’s introduction. “One day, I might be able to make sense of this. In the meantime, I think it’s fair to say that it has its upside and its downside. I certainly have opportunities many can only dream of, but in most ways I’m a typical girl in her 20s trying to forge a career and represent herself in what can sometimes seem rather strange circumstances.”