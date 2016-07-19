All the Details on Pippa Middleton’s Massive Diamond Engagement Ring

Earlier this morning, Pippa Middleton left her London home and flashed a huge engagement ring to photographers, officially confirming rumors that she’s engaged to longtime partner James Matthews. Matthews (who happens to be the founder and CEO of a successful hedge fund, which explains a lot) is reported to have forked out a cool £200,000 on the ring, which is equivalent to about $260,000.

Pippa gave us all a pretty good view of her new accessory this morning by balancing her left hand masterfully on the strap of her leather handbag, allowing photographers to get great shots like this one.

So, what do we really know about Pippa’s engagement ring? Well, it’s a huge, octagonal diamond ring that looks to be Art Deco in style. The dazzler set in the middle of the ring is estimated by experts to be up to four carats. The Telegraph Luxury‘s jewelry expert Annabel Davidson said that it’s specifically an “Asscher cut diamond with a halo of channel-set diamonds.” The band looks to be either platinum or white gold.

Diamond expert David Christopher Allen also explained to the The Telegraph that Asscher cut diamonds are “step cut inside,” which means there are fewer facets than standard shapes such as round or princess square-cut diamonds. “This means that their clarity has to be of the highest quality and close to flawless to show off the beautiful structure of the diamond.”

So, Pippa’s diamonds are, unsurprisingly, probably almost flawless—and very, very expensive. You might want to get that one insured, Pippa.