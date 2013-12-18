Pippa Middleton Is Engaged to Boyfriend Nico Jackson: Report

We haven’t heard much about Pippa Middleton lately—she was basically overshadowed by a little guy better known as the future King of England—but it looks like we’re about to hear more, as it’s being reported exclusively by Us Weekly that Kate Middleton’s little sis is engaged to her boyfriend banker Nico Jackson.

Unnamed sources tell the magazine that Jackson, 36, popped the question to his sweetheart, 30, during the couple’s trip to India’s Oberoi Amarvilas earlier this month. “It was exactly how he planned it,” sources told Us of the proposal. “Very romantic and grand!”

The couple have been dating for more than a year now, after meeting in the fall of last year. He was raised in the English town of Kent, in a relatively modest, middle-class upbringing. He splits his time between the U.K. and New York, and the pair have been spotted out and about on both shores.

Congrats to the happy couple! No word yet on whether or not Pippa will wear Alexander McQueen on her big day, like her sister did, but we can certainly expect some major U.K. designer to deck the younger Middleton out in gorgeous garb, and the rest of the world to go nuts over it!