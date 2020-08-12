Pippa Middleton Didn’t Want Meghan Markle at her Wedding Because She Would Be ‘Oveshadowed’

A reluctant invitation. Pippa Middleton didn’t want Meghan Markle at her wedding to James Matthews because she was afraid she would be “overshadowed,” according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, which details Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry from how they met to their decision to take a step back from the British royal family in January.

“The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017,” Scobie and Durand wrote. “Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event.”

Finding Freedom also claimed that Harry and Meghan also had drama at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. According to the book, Meghan and Harry told guests that they were expecting their first child at Eugenie’s wedding, which the princess wasn’t happy about.

“It didn’t go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” Scobie and Durand wrote. Kensington Palace announced Meghan’s pregnancy three days after Eugenie’s wedding.

Despite the drama at Eugenie’s wedding, Finding Freedom still claims that Harry and his cousin are the “closest of friends.” The book also reports that Harry has “always confided” in Eugenie when it comes to his love life, which is how the cousins became so close. “Out of all the Queen’s grand-children, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections,” Scobie and Durand wrote. “Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London.”

Finding Freedom comes eight months after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family to move to North America with their 1-year-old son Archie Mountbatten Windsor. The couple first moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles, where they lived at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since relocated to Santa Barbara, where they live near celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey (who attended their wedding in May 2018) and Ellen DeGeneres.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” Harry and Meghan wrote in a statement on their Instagram in January.

The couple continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”