Pippa Middleton Covers Tatler, Is It Better Than Kate’s?

We all knew this was bound to happen, right? The Pippa Middleton magazine cover has arrived.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister and Maid of Honor is featured on the August 2011 issue of Tatler magazine, a British Cond Nast fashion and lifestyle glossy. Considering that Pippa has become an international darling, the folks at Tatler didn’t really do the worldwide love-fest justicethe cover takes a simple black and white candid and surrounds it with a very poorly Photoshopped ring of flowers. Oh, and the headline is just as bad: “PippaThe Bottom Line.” Yeah, they went there.

Kate Middleton was Tatler‘s February 2011 cover girl, and while her cover still looks a bit cheesy and thrown together, we’re all suckers for some Warhol-inspired pop art. At the very least, it’s iconic, much like Kate Middleton herself.

Which Middleton do you think rocked the cover of Tatler better?