Pippa Middleton Just Revealed the Name of Her 3rd Baby—& It’s Connected to Lillibet

Family tradition. Pippa Middleton’s baby’s name is very special. The sister of Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child sometime in June.

According to People, Pippa and her husband James Matthews named their daughter Rose. The couple also hare two kids named Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1. The name Rose is ranked in the 61st spot of baby girl names of 2020 in England, according to NameBerry. The floral name connects to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child Lilibet, who is named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the dainty flower, lily.

This isn’t the only time that Pippa and James have named their kid like someone else in the family. They named their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, who shares a middle name with mom Pippa’s sister, Kate, and her grandmother, Carole. The Duchess of Cambridge was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, whereas mom Carole’s full name is Carole Elizabeth Middleton.

Elizabeth is also the first name of Her Majesty, the Queen, which means other children in the royal family have already been named in her honor. This includes Kate and Prince William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, who was given the middle names Elizabeth and Diana (the latter being a tribute to the Duke of Cambridge’s mother, the late Princess Diana).

The younger sister of Kate Middleton was spotted at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the weekend of June 3, 2022, wearing a green dress that highlighted her baby bump. She was spotted with her brother James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.