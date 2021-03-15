Pippa Middleton’s Baby Shares the Same Name With These Royal Family Members

A royal moniker! Pippa Middleton’s baby’s name takes after other members of the royal family, including aunt Kate Middleton and Her Majesty, the Queen. If you’re wondering what name each of these royals has in common with Pippa Middleton’s baby, you’re about to find out.

Pippa, 37, welcomed her second child—a baby girl—with her husband James Matthews, 45, on Monday, March 15. “Grace Elizabeth Jane was born around 4.22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. Mother and baby are doing well,” a family source told People at the time. “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.” The couple already share a son, Arthur Michael William Matthews, who they welcomed in October 2018.

Now that we know Pippa and James named their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, we can also confirm that baby Grace shares a middle name with mom Pippa’s sister, Kate, and her grandmother, Carole. The Duchess of Cambridge was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, whereas mom Carole’s full name is Carole Elizabeth Middleton.

Of course, Elizabeth is also the first name of Her Majesty, the Queen, which means other children in the royal family have already been named in her honor. This includes Kate and Prince William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, who was given the middle names Elizabeth and Diana (the latter being a tribute to the Duke of Cambridge’s mother, the late Princess Diana). As for the Cambridges, they are reportedly “overjoyed” about the birth of their niece, according to a source who spoke to People on March 15.

News of Pippa’s pregnancy with her second child first broke in December 2020. While Pippa did not confirm nor deny speculation around her pregnancy, her and Kate’s mother, Carole, ultimately revealed that her daughter was expecting in early March. “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” the businesswoman, 66, confirmed to Good Housekeeping UK.

Carole went on to gush about her plans to be a “hands-on” grandma with her grandkids. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”