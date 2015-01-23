Sad: Piperlime is Going Out of Business

Here’s some not-so-great Friday news: Gap Inc. announced today that its multi-brand shopping site Piperlime is going out of business.

“We plan to keep on pushing new ideas and look forward to seeing how we can apply what we’ve learned to the rest of the company,” Gap Inc. CEO Art Peck said in a statement.

Despite a much-needed August redesign, “influencers” like Olivia Palermo, Aimee Song, Chrissy Teigen, and Rachel Zoe handpicking must-haves, and a solid, if not terribly exciting, roster of brands, the site failed to excite shoppers the way others like it (Net-a-Porter, Shopbop, even ASOS to some extent) have in recent years.

Still, it really is too bad—as avid online shoppers, it always sucks to see a reliable site go under. According to the press release, Piperlime will operate until April of this year.