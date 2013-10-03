This Woman’s Fiance Surprised Her With Dream Wedding Based On Her Pinterest Board

Engaged? In a relationships? Single? Doesn’t matter, just start pinning, because who knows — maybe your Pinterest board might be all your significant other needs to plan the wedding of your dreams.

Indeed, Ryan Leak has set the bar incredibly high for anyone looking to propose, as he singlehandedly put together the wedding his girlfriend, Amanda Roman, always wanted based solely on her “My Dream Wedding” board on Pinterest. And get this — the couple got married the very same day she said yes to his proposal, according to Metro UK.

The 27 year-old motivational speaker oveheard his 25-year-old partner telling a friend she wanted to be engaged and married at the same time, and because all men are such great listeners — he did just that — plus the whole planning bit. Um, wow.

It all happened while the pair were on holiday in Miami, and when Amanda said yes, he surprised her by taking her straight to a hotel where 100 of their family and friends were gathered.

Leak told the site, that Pinterest was an “amazing” help in his planning process and that Amanda had “basically planned her dream wedding without even knowing it.”

The best part is he even bought the dress (how’d he get the size right?!), and flew in Amanda’s favorite make-up and hair stylist in from Dallas. We bet Amanda, Ryan and the people at Pinterest are all very happy right about now.